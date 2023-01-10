Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.77) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.11) to GBX 2,900 ($35.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.29) price target on Shell in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.94) price target on Shell in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.99) price target on Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.64) price target on Shell in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.91).

Shell Trading Up 0.6 %

SHEL opened at GBX 2,392.50 ($29.15) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,357.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,265.12. The company has a market capitalization of £167.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 508.33. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,557 ($31.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

