Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIEGY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($96.77) to €94.00 ($101.08) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($172.04) to €145.00 ($155.91) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $73.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $87.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

