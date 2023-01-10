SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SIF opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $14.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.31. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
