SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Downgraded by Mizuho

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITCGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.22.

In other news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 8.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SITE Centers by 1.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SITE Centers by 0.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 227,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

