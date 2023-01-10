SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $15.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price target on SLR Investment to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $14.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $793.11 million, a P/E ratio of 103.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. SLR Investment has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $19.39.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 1,171.43%.

Insider Activity at SLR Investment

In other SLR Investment news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $203,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,722.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 59,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $892,188.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,249,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,804,891.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $203,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 84,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,795. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 86.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 55.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 71,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SLR Investment by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 195,228 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

