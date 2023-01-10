Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CREG opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

