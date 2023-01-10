Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $12.39 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the forty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SNAP opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.99. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,317.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $495,548.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 613,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,317.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,400,857 shares of company stock worth $11,264,962.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4,805.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324,576 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Snap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,100 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.