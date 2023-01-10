SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.81.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

