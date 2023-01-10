Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPIGet Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

SPPI opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.03. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 256.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 69,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

