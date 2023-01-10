Spinnaker Trust Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 397.3% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 75,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 60,066 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ESML opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41.

