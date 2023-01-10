Spinnaker Trust Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.8% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.