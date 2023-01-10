Spinnaker Trust Purchases 230 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Stryker were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after acquiring an additional 592,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after acquiring an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Stryker by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,669,000 after acquiring an additional 388,467 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

Stryker stock opened at $261.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.52 and its 200-day moving average is $219.39. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 46.66%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

