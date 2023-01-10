Spinnaker Trust Sells 1,029 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Spinnaker Trust cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IEMG stock opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $62.12.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.