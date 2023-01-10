Spinnaker Trust Sells 10,850 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period.

IBDN opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.

