Spinnaker Trust Sells 400 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $105.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.06. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.