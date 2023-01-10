Spinnaker Trust Sells 50 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chubb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Chubb by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $223.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.62 and its 200 day moving average is $199.99. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $230.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.