Spinnaker Trust Sells 589 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock opened at $135.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $179.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average is $137.89.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

