Spinnaker Trust Sells 800 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $154.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $169.79.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.