Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1) Insider Acquires A$61,902.36 in Stock

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1 – Get Rating) insider Julian Challingsworth purchased 952,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$61,902.36 ($42,691.28).

Julian Challingsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirit Technology Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, December 29th, Julian Challingsworth bought 8,385 shares of Spirit Technology Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$545.03 ($375.88).

On Tuesday, December 13th, Julian Challingsworth purchased 300,000 shares of Spirit Technology Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,900.00 ($13,034.48).

Spirit Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98.

Spirit Technology Solutions Company Profile

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. provides collaboration and communication, cyber security, and managed IT services in Australia. It offers collaboration and communication services, including integrated collaboration, voice, and video solutions with data and office technology for small businesses. The company also provides cyber security services, such as cyber managed services and solutions to corporate and enterprise customers through a 24/7 Security Operations Centre and professional service teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.