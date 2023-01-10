Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

STRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Starry Group to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Starry Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STRY opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. Starry Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82.

Insider Activity at Starry Group

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million.

In other Starry Group news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 212,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $61,667.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,388,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,674.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,798,672 shares of company stock valued at $369,700. 44.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starry Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Starry Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

About Starry Group

(Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Featured Articles

