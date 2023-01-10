State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 12,209 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,303,451 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $25,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.84.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

