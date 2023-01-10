State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 3,679 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in General Mills were worth $26,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at General Mills

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.