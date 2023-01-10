State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 826 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Biogen worth $23,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $419,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 46,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen Price Performance

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen stock opened at $274.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.05 and its 200 day moving average is $246.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.