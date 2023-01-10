State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $21.52 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,397 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of American International Group worth $21,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

