State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $33.20 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $33,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

