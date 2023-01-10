State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $36.49 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $36,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.92.

Shares of CCI opened at $145.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.17 and its 200-day moving average is $153.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.28%.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

