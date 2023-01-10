State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $39.48 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $39,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

ISRG opened at $264.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $328.16.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

