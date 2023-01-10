State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Centene worth $26,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

