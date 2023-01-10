State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,821 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $25,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.