State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,766 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,119 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $22,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KGI Securities cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $160.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $232.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.