State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 798 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Synopsys worth $27,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 128.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $325.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.92. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

