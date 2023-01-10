Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.58) to €19.00 ($20.43) in a report on Friday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Stellantis by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,503,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,487,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,993 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Stellantis by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,391,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109,230 shares during the period. Bank of Italy raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 35,437,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,055,000 after buying an additional 5,365,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,836,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,690,000 after buying an additional 200,317 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLA opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

