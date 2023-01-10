Stifel Firstegy Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a report released on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.34. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.
Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$940.16 million during the quarter.
Enerplus Stock Up 0.7 %
ERF opened at C$22.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$12.96 and a 1-year high of C$25.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.77.
Enerplus Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.
Enerplus Company Profile
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
Recommended Stories
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Gets Boost From Chips Act
- Block Stock is a Gem Hiding in Plain Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.