Stifel Firstegy Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a report released on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.34. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$940.16 million during the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.50.

ERF opened at C$22.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$12.96 and a 1-year high of C$25.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

