StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
