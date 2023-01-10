StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.