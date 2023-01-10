StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Up 2.0 %

Key Tronic stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $137.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.