StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

