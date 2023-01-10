StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMS opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.83. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

