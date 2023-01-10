StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CoreCard (NYSE:INS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CoreCard Price Performance
CoreCard has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $54.58.
CoreCard Company Profile
