StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CMCT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 3.4 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $118.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana bought 36,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $916,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

