StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the textile maker's stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FORD opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.91% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Featured Stories

