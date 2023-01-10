StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance
NYSE THM opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.57 million, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.23.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
