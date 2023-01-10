StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

NYSE THM opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.57 million, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.23.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.