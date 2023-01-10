StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 29.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

