StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 29.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.