StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $5.57 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 532,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,235.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired 65,550 shares of company stock worth $428,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

