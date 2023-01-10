StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 111,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares during the period. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

