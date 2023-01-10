Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $29.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $70.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $326.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.38. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

