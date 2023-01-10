Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

NYSE:DG opened at $241.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

