Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 379,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.3% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $50,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $161.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.30. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $285.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.89.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.