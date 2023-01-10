Stonegate Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $878,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $178.41 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.81) to GBX 3,160 ($38.50) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.00) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,158.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

