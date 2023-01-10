Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.4 %

Zoetis stock opened at $147.06 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $216.31. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.20 and a 200-day moving average of $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

