Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $701,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $192.47 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $274.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.71.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $447,123 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.